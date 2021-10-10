People will propel down a building to benefit Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Serenity Bishop Oct. 10, 2021
The Wakeman Boys & Girls Club at 385 Center Street in Southport, Conn. on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
WEBE 108's Jason Li rappels off the roof of the People's Bank tower during a preliminary run of the Wakeman Boys/Girls Club's "Over the Edge" fundraiser in downtown Bridgeport, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. In Saturday's preliminary event, Li and several other people from various companies and groups were the first who got a chance to rappel off the roof of the tower. The main event is slated for Sunday with 76 slots available for full day rappelling starting at 9 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. Money raised by individuals and organizations from $500 to $3000 will support programs at the Wakeman Boys/Girls Club. According to the club's website $118,859 has been raised so far.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Guests take a training session before getting a chance to rappel off the roof of the People’s Bank tower during a preliminary run of the Wakeman Boys/Girls Club’s “Over the Edge” fundraiser in downtown Bridgeport in 2018.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo
Guests rappel off the roof of the People’s Bank tower in Bridgeport on Sept. 15, 2018.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo
FAIRFIELD — Fundraising for the
Wakeman Boys & Girls Club is going Over The Edge, literally.
On Oct. 16, the Southport organization will partner with Over the Edge, a company that specializes in raising money for non-profits, to provide an opportunity for at least 75 individuals to rappel down the side of People’s United Bank Corporate Headquarters in Bridgeport.
