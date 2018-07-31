Peoria flight bound for North Carolina loses cabin pressure

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An official says an American Eagle flight from Peoria, Illinois, bound for North Carolina landed safely after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport director Gene Olson says the 50-seat CRJ200 jet took off about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. Olson says it returned to the Peoria airport within 20 minutes.

The (Peoria) Journal-Star reports the jet is operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines and flies under the American Eagle brand.

Olson says the plane's oxygen masks deployed but that none of the about 40 passengers were injured.

