Warde Fairfield High School

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield Public Schools official is notifying the public about a positive COVID-19 test for a person at the Fairfield Warde High School.

Jessica Gerber, a member of the Board of Education, posted the announcement by Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings, on social media Saturday. The district administration said there was no imminent need to close the school.

The announcement for Cummings stated:

“Dear FPS Parents, Guardians, and Staff;

This is to notify you that an individual at Fairfield Warde High School has tested positive for COVID-19. There is no need for anyone else at FWHS to self-quarantine and school will remain open.

If there was a need for anyone to self-quarantine, they would be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

Information related to case investigations is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by FPS or the Fairfield Health Department. Health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Sands Cleary, Director of the Fairfield Health Department, and Jill Mitchell RN, Nursing Supervisor.

The safety of our community is our priority. We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information.

Respectfully,

Mike Cummings, FPS Superintendent”