Person trapped in Poughkeepsie building collapse

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person appears to be trapped after a vacant seven-story building partially collapsed onto another building in Poughkeepsie.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison told the Poughkeepsie Journal that firefighters were working to free a woman.

A second person was pulled from the rubble and appeared to be conscious. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

Photos of the scene show a collapsed section of the building's roof. Bricks littered the street.

