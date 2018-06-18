https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Person-trapped-in-Poughkeepsie-building-collapse-13005111.php
Person trapped in Poughkeepsie building collapse
Published 6:26 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person appears to be trapped after a vacant seven-story building partially collapsed onto another building in Poughkeepsie.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison told the Poughkeepsie Journal that firefighters were working to free a woman.
A second person was pulled from the rubble and appeared to be conscious. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.
Photos of the scene show a collapsed section of the building's roof. Bricks littered the street.
