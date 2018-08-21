Person who tried to help raccoon now needs rabies vaccine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Police in coastal Maine say a person attempting to nurse an injured rabid raccoon back to health got bitten multiple times and will now undergo rabies treatment.

Kennebunkport police say a town resident took in an injured raccoon and was bitten, alongside a responding game warden. Officials say the animal tested positive for rabies and both the resident and the warden will have to undergo rabies treatment.

Police say the warden was bitten while he was trying to move the animal.

Authorities are reminding people to not take wild animals into their homes.