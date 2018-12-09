Pet of the Week / Birdie

A little Birdie asked me to take a moment to tell you that not all puppies are the same.

Puppies like Birdie, a 3-month-old Manchester Terrier, may have different needs, personalities and quirks from puppies of the same age with different genetics.

Our little Birdie is whip-smart and cute as a button. She will likely make an excellent sporting dog, whether she is trained in agility, disc, or flyball. If she is not given the mental and physical stimulation she requires, she might make life at home a bit chaotic. This tiny but fierce little creature is likely to grow up to be about 25 pounds. She is looking for a home with another dog, and adults only or older children who can participate in her training and exercising.

To learn more about Birdie visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.