Pet of the Week

Mabel

We’re thrilled to be able to introduce little Mabel, an 18-pound 3-year-old rat terrier mix. We’ve never met a small dog that knows how to bring as much fun to the play yard! Mabel is a firecracker! She LOVES to play with other dogs, both large and small. She has a ton of energy, so is looking for a home that can provide her with lots of exercise. She would be particularly happy to go home with another young, active pup. She might also be a good candidate for dog sports such as agility or flyball.

Come meet this social, playful girl at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, or call 203-227-4137.