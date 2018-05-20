Petition would limit Arkansas legislators' terms to 10 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of legislative term limits in Arkansas are circulating a petition for a proposed constitutional amendment to limit state lawmakers to a maximum of 10 years of service.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the proposal would limit state representatives to three two-year terms in the House and state senators to two four-year terms in the Senate. It would also bar the Legislature from putting future term limits measures on the ballot.

Lawmakers can now serve up to 16 years in the House, Senate or both chambers. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Jonathan Dismang says limiting state lawmakers to serving 10 years in the Legislature would be "very restrictive."

Supporters must gather 84,859 valid signatures of registered voters by July 6 to qualify the measure for the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com