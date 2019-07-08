Pharmacy grand opening July 19 in Fairfield

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, Black Rock Pharmacy, an independent family-owned pharmacy at 1838 Black Rock Turnpike, has scheduled its official ribbon cutting for Friday, July 19, at 12 noon. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be officiated by First Selectman Michael Tetreau.

Kenneth and Susan Lee are the owners of Fairfield’s newest independent pharmacy. Susan has a BA in entrepreneurship from Temple University and previously owned a business in center city Philadelphia. Susan has been working in finance sector most of her career. Ken graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and has a JD from St. John’s University School of Law. He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 28 years, working in both chain and independent fields. Both Ken and Susan moved to Fairfield County 12 years ago and have 2 sons.

The Lee’s decided to open a pharmacy on Black Rock Turnpike because they felt this part of Fairfield, Easton, and Bridgeport needed an independently owned pharmacy.

“With all the chain pharmacies in the area, we feel people want an alternative. We would be able to provide friendly, personable customer service, which the CVS’s and Walgreens of the world cannot provide. We are not here to compete with the chains, but we want to provide a better alternative to our community.” said Kenneth Lee.

“We have a great location within the busy Black Rock Turnpike business district. The retail stores within our building will provide one stop shopping with ample parking and Drive Thru service. Our 3,000 square foot store will provide a great shopping experience for all. We offer unique gift items, greeting cards, Fairfield apparel, snacks and drinks, and the latest line of CBD products. And, if you can’t make it out, we will provide local delivery services,” said Susan Lee.

Black Rock Pharmacy will offer a private consultation and immunization room. “We will take the time to learn about you and your family and any specific needs. You will be treated as a valuable customer and not just a number,” Kenneth Lee said.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening weekend. There will be free giveaways (reusable bags, water bottles, pens, etc.), Phocus soft drink demo, and a Kindle Fire and Echo Dot free raffle. There will also be some food and drinks provided. A grand opening promo of $5 off all front-end purchases over $25 (excludes prescriptions) for everyone.