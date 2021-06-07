Philadelphia to give away nearly $400,000 in vaccine prizes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday that the city will be giving away cash prizes as part of a multiweek lottery to entice residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The sweepstakes will include three drawings with chances to win up to $50,000 and is a partnership between the city, the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Each of the drawings will award 12 prizes, with half being reserved for people in a designated undervaccinated zip code.