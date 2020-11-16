Philadelphia to impose new pandemic restrictions amid surge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is poised to announce new pandemic restrictions on Monday as the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Mayor Jim Kenney has scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce measures designed to “help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Philadelphia,” the Department of Public Health said. The nature of the restrictions was unclear, but city officials closed fitness centers and prohibited indoor dining at bars and restaurants earlier in the pandemic.

Anticipating the city will take new action on gyms, Planet Fitness franchisee National Fitness Partners said Monday that it “makes absolutely no sense why our business, employees and members are being targeted," saying there's no evidence of the virus spreading inside its facilities.

The Philadelphia school district had planned to start returning K-12 students to the classroom, but said last week that schools will remain virtual for the foreseeable future in light of the explosion in cases.

The new restrictions in Philadelphia come as Pennsylvania shattered daily case records. The state is reporting an average of 4,900 new infections per day, up nearly 120% in two weeks, according to AP analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project. The daily death toll has nearly doubled in that period, to about 42 per day, though it remains far below what it was last spring. Hospitalizations and the percentage of virus tests are also up sharply.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a statewide mask mandate, occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, but has not moved to reimpose broader restrictions seen earlier in the pandemic.