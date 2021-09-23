Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting HALELUYA HADERO, AP Business Writer Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 1:36 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 1, 2021 file photo, Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation poses for photographers as she arrives for a meeting after a meeting on the sideline of the gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Bill and Melinda Gates’ private foundation announced Thursday, Sept, 23, 2021 it will spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates gestures as he speaks to the audience during the Global Fund to Fight AIDS event at the Lyon's congress hall, central France. Bill and Melinda Gates’ private foundation announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 it will spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
Embargoed for Thursday, 1:30 PM EST
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans Thursday to spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition, a move to stem the rise in world hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of several pledges private donors made this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.
Written By
HALELUYA HADERO