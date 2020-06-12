Philly man charged in 4 murders that occurred in 2018-19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder for four separate slayings over nine months, Philadelphia Police said Friday.

Police accused Steven M. Williams of killings that occurred in September 2018 and in February, March and May of 2019. Details about the slayings were not immediately available.

Online court records indicate Williams was denied bail. A spokesman for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which represents him, declined comment.

Williams is also accused of gun offenses and other allegations.

Police said Williams, of the 6900 block of Ogontz Avenue, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The Philadelphia Inquirer said Williams is a state prison inmate who was brought to Philadelphia to be charged this week.