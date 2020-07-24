Phoenix man accused of kidnapping 2 nieces in car, killing 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state troopers say a 13-year-old Phoenix girl is dead and another was critically hurt after they were kidnapped by their uncle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday that 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation.

Authorities received a call Wednesday about an injured person on the side of the road on U.S. 60 near Wickenburg. Troopers found the 13-year-old as well as a 12-year-old girl. Firefighters pronounced the older girl dead. The other was flown to a Phoenix hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Troopers located Mora at a nearby gas station after reports about a possible suspect who had bloody clothing. According to DPS, Mora allegedly lied about his identity before he was determined to be the girls' uncle.

Investigators say Mora and his nieces were at a Phoenix home when he unexpectedly took off in a car with them in tow. Authorities say Mora hit a man with the car when he tried to stop him. Family members called the girls and say they heard screaming before the call was disconnected.

Authorities have not said how the 13-year-old victim died.

Phoenix police are handling the investigation of the kidnapping.

It was not immediately known Friday if Mora had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.