Phoenix police: Suspects in stolen car nearly hit officer

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for two men in a stolen vehicle that rammed a patrol car right before an officer opened fire.

They said a police officer was almost run over by a suspect in the stolen car.

Officers on patrol discovered a stolen car in a convenience store parking lot about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

One officer started to get out of the patrol car when police say the driver of the stolen vehicle hit the gas.

The stolen vehicle rammed the passenger-side door of the police car, which in turn hit the officer.

The 28-year-old policeman pulled his gun and fired at the driver of the stolen car. The officer was left with minor injuries.

Police said the car and the two suspects remain at large, but they have the license plate number of the stolen vehicle.