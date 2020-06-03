Phoenix protests end peacefully before Arizona curfew starts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in Phoenix on Tuesday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Phoenix police said there were no arrests as one crowd marched in the heart of downtown and another gathered at the state Capitol about a mile to the west. There also were protests in Flagstaff.

The Phoenix protests ended early, with most participants leaving by the 8 p.m. start of a statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Tuesday was the sixth consecutive night with protests in Phoenix but there were no reported arrests for the second straight night.

That was in contrast to previous nights that included numerous arrests and damage to numerous buildings in downtown Phoenix and at a upscale mall in Scottsdale. Police arrested 200 people in Phoenix in Sunday.

Some of the metro Phoenix protests partly focused on the May 25 fatal shooting of a 28-year-old black man, Dion Johnson, by a state trooper during an encounter on a Phoenix freeway. Phoenix police are investigating that incident.

More than 1,000 people gathered in two areas of Flagstaff to protest the deaths of Floyd and other people of color, and many people in one of the crowds reacted critically when one person threw an object through a police substation window.

Many in the crowd yelled at the unidentified person who threw the rock or brick and some protesters used their bodies to shield the substation from possible further property damage, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The object was thrown after protesters argued loudly among themselves over ways to end police violence.

No protesters were arrested, according to police spokesman Charles Hernandez,.