Photos: Fairfield Farmers Market boasts old and new vendors

Ian Cepcos of Danbury-based Cross Culture Kombucha puts out some of his product at the Fairfield Farmers Market on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Both veteran and newbie vendors share space at Sherman Green on Sunday mornings, where hundreds of area residents show up to scout a wide range of products at the Fairfield Farmers Market.

For London Elliott, 11, of Fairfield, last weekend was the first time she unveiled her new company: London’s Naturals, which features natural lip balms and bath bombs. Elliott said she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and just launched the endeavor three weeks ago.

“I wanted to make my own business,” she said. “You have to start somewhere, so I wanted to start here.”

Other vendors have made the market home for years, such as The Local Catch, out of Point Judith, R.I., which has developed a big local following for its fresh fish.

“I just love to come here,” said Dylan Hoy. “It’s beautiful and in a great location.”

“The people who run it do an excellent job,” he said, noting that while it’s a substantial drive to get here, it’s fun to finally set up Sunday mornings and start selling.

Dani LeBlanc, owner of Westport-based Cloud Lane Bakery, said the Fairfield Farmers Market stands out from the crowd.

“This one in particular I’ve noticed there’s a real sense of community,” LeBlanc said.

“People come rain or shine,” she added. “It seems people really rely on these vendors for food in their kitchens.”

Fairfield resident Lori Fernandes, who’s glad to see the market up and safely running, despite the ongoing season of COVID.

“I just love to check out all the fresh vegetables and fruits, and I like to support all the local farmers as well,” she said.