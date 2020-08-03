Photos: Fairfield Museum kicks off annual summer jazz series

FAIRFIELD — The sounds and experience of live jazz music drew over a hundred people out to the green at the Fairfield Museum & History Center Friday evening when it kicked off its annual summer series.

Jazz Fridays, which runs through the end of August, opened with local musician Brian Torff & Friends. Torff, a music professor at Fairfield University, helped create the event last year.

“It’s been great,” he said. “People seem to enjoy it.”

Nancy Halpert, of Fairfield, who attended with her husband Marc, agreed.

“The music is wonderful,” she said. “The atmosphere is great and it’s delightful to be outside.”

To promote safety, museum officials chalk-marked large circles throughout the green with 6 feet of distance between them. People brought their chairs, blankets, food and wine, and with the clear, tepid weather were able to enjoy a free concert from an excellent quartet of professional musicians that included percussionist Nelson Bello, drummer Ben Bilello, and guitarist Chris Morrison.

“The museum’s really delighted to be able to do this in what we think is a very safe and careful manner,” said Michael Jehle, the museum’s executive director.

While he told the crowd the town was a little nervous at first about such a large gathering, thanks to everyone following the guidelines — including a plethora of face masks — it was a safe and successful event.

The musicians, too, found it a joy, as the pandemic has sadly stalled so many opportunities for live performances.

“I haven’t done a gig since February or March,” Torff said. “For a musician that’s like you’re starving.”