5 1 of 5 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Students fully returned to school in Fairfield this week, making this the first time in a year that all students were able to attend school the full day, every day of the week.

Elementary students fully returned Monday. They had already switched to five days a week but were only in person for part of the day, having lunch and finishing the school day at home.