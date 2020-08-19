Photos: Fairfielders flock to Greenfield Hill Farmers Market

Neal Radding of Fairfield makes a tomato choice at the Greenfield Hill Farmer's Market on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — The decades-old Greenfield Hill Farmers Market was in full swing on Saturday morning, with dozens and dozens of area residents showing up to get some tasty selections and help keep local farmers and food vendors in business.

“You’re helping the local farmers in your community and they need that, especially right now,” said Sue DeThomas, who made the rounds to a dozen or so vendors selling everything from produce and dairy products, to flowers, prepared cakes and quiches, and even boutique merchandise.

“Also it’s outside, where you feel safer,” the Fairfield resident said. “It’s not recycled air (and) you know your vegetables are clean.”

Punky Wilson from Oxford-based Gazy’s Farm was one of the many vendors with wares to sell and said the market was very popular.

“The people here are great,” Wilson said, noting it’s her favorite among many others she does. “They really support us.”

“I love to come to this,” said Jill Meyer of Westport, who found favor with several ears of fresh corn. “It’s local and it’s gonna be fresh.”