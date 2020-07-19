Photos: Masks on, Fairfielders check out annual Sidewalk Sale

FAIRFIELD — It was clear consensus that Saturday’s annual Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair was a breath of fresh air for the many area residents still feeling somewhat confined by a season of virus.

“It’s great that they are doing it,” said Tara Cummings, of Fairfield. “And it’s good to see a lot of people out supporting local venues.”

Co-hosted by the town and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the event featured dozens of participating stores, who set up displays of discounted wares. Other businesses — both those with brick-and-mortar stores farther away from downtown and those that were online — had booths on Sherman Green, where several nonprofits also were present.

“We’re very happy we were able to do this,” said Beverly Balaz, chamber president, who said they also were being mindful of encouraging masks and safe distances.

“We want to see businesses getting going again,” she said, noting public support was important.

“I think right now is a great time, because I think everybody’s frankly starting to get comfortable again” said Hailey Stevenson, co-owner of the Fairfield-based Wicked Good Apparel. “I think people are excited.”

“I love it,” said customer Jules Collier, of Fairfield. “Especially this year, it’s nice for everyone to have an excuse to get out.”