Photos: Sherman Green concerts start back up in Fairfield

Bass player Allan Tepper of The Clams Casino prepares to perform at this season's first Sherman Green Summer Concert on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — With Connecticut beginning to heal from its long season of COVID-related restrictions and changes, the 2020 Sherman Green Concert Series was able to see its first Saturday night show.

The Clams Casino headlined in the gazebo, thanks to the series run through the Parks and Recreation Department and supported by various local businesses and organizations.

“We’ve played here a few times already and it’s quite an honor,” said Nick Casinelli, the lead singer. “How can it not be?”

Attendees were advised to keep their blankets and chairs at least 15 feet away from others, and when a 6-foot distance was deemed unavoidable, they were required to wear face coverings.

“I love it,” said Betty Mills, of Trumbull, who has been a regular concert attendee for many years.

“I think it’s nice for people to come out, get out and get some air, and see some music,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

“We’re very happy about it,” said Joe Valiante of Westport, another long-time attendee, who was there with his wife, Beth.

“We come all the time,” he said. “We saw the schedule and there are quite a few dates on it, so we look forward to it.”

Matthew and Julianne Furniss-Green of Fairfield — a self-described “COVID couple” who just tied the knot on June 20 — were out riding their bikes when they saw that the concert was underway.

“This is a very pleasant surprise to see this,” Matthew Furniss-Green said. “It feels good.”

“It feels so comforting,” Julianne Furniss-Green said.

At this time, 20 shows are scheduled through Labor Day, all beginning at 6:30 p.m., weather pending.