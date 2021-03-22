Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy NOMAAN MERCHANT, JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 4:02 p.m.
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar via AP)
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP)
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with "acute vulnerabilities" and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it's not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others.
A migrant woman carries a child while in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Mission, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with "acute vulnerabilities" and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it's not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Washington.
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those that emerged Monday showing immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.
Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis. But they have stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves.
NOMAAN MERCHANT, JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK