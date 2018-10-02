Physical fight leads to girlfriend’s arrest

FAIRFIELD — A Stillson Road woman was arrested Thursday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend at their home.

Patricia Iodice, 45, was charged with third-degree assault and violation of a protective order.

According to the report, the victim had finished mowing the lawn when he got a phone call from friend about playing golf. Iodice asked who he was talking to, and was upset that she was not invited to play, police said. She then allegedly twice hit him in the face with a closed hand.

Held in lieu of $25,000 bond, she was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.

