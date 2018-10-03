Pickup drives through western Michigan bank, injuring 6

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police say six people have been injured after a pickup truck crashed into and drove through a western Michigan bank.

Wyoming Police Capt. James Maguffee tells WOOD-TV the truck veered off a road Wednesday afternoon, struck a minivan in the bank parking lot, went through the building and hit an SUV in the rear parking lot.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup, three people in the minivan and two people inside the bank suffered injuries.

Investigators plan to review surveillance image from the bank to determine what exactly happened.

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com