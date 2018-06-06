https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Pickup-rollover-in-Meade-County-kills-65-year-old-12972575.php
Pickup rollover in Meade County kills 65-year-old woman
Published 1:22 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
WASTA, S.D. (AP) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Meade County.
The Highway Patrol says the woman lost control of the pickup truck she was driving on a curve of a rural road, and the truck went in the ditch and rolled. It happened north of Wasta mid-afternoon Tuesday.
The woman's name wasn't immediately released. She was alone in the vehicle.
