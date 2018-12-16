Piece of sunken USS Arizona heading to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A piece of a battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Rhode Island for display at an education center.

Tim Gray, founder of the nonprofit World War II Foundation, recently opened the foundation's Global Education Center in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. He asked the U.S. Navy for the piece from the USS Arizona.

It's arriving Monday. Gray says it represents America's sacrifice and its determination and resolve in WWII.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, plans to give remarks at the airport when the relic arrives. He says it's a piece of where WWII began for the United States and the final resting place for over 1,000 sailors, crew members and Marines.

The education center aims to teach school children in southern New England about WWII.