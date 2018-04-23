Pilot hurt when small plane crashes into lake near airport

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a lake near a small airport in northwestern New Jersey, injuring the pilot who freed himself and swam to safety.

The pilot was alone in the plane when it went down shortly before noon Monday near the Aeroflex-Andover Airport in Sussex County. It ended up in Lake Aeroflex in Newton, which is the state's deepest natural lake.

Details about the plane were not immediately available, and it wasn't clear if the pilot was taking off or trying to land when the crash occurred.

The pilot's name and details on his injuries were not disclosed. He's being treated at a hospital.

The airport is in Kittatinny Valley State Park and is owned by the state's Forest Fire Service.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.