Pilot of experimental helicopter killed in Billings crash

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 74-year-old Montana man has died after an experimental helicopter crashed into a hangar facility at Billings Logan International Airport.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says the Billings-area man was the pilot of the aircraft and lone occupant when it crashed about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. No one else was hurt.

Officials originally misidentified the craft as a "gyrocopter."

The Billings Gazette reports that the name of the victim wasn't immediately released.

Airport director Kevin Ploehn says there were no witnesses to the incident and the pilot was not in communication with air traffic control at the time.

The Federal Aviation Administration or National Transportation Safety Board will handle the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Ploehn says no other flight traffic was disrupted as a result of the crash.

