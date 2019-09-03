Pilot, passenger rescued after weekend crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rescuers say a pilot and passenger escaped injury when their plane crashed near Tyonek over the weekend.

Alaska National Guard officials say responders found the damaged Piper PA-18 aircraft Saturday about 28 miles northwest of Tyonek, located across Cook Inlet from Anchorage. The pilot and passenger were found nearby.

Officials say the search was launched following activation of an emergency locator transmitter signal designating it came from a previously destroyed Cessna 207.

The pilot and passenger were taken to the Wasilla airport.

According to officials, the old locator data likely meant incorrect information from the Piper was put in the ELT database. Officials say ELT users should make sure their data is entered correctly to ensure a quick response.