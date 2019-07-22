Pima County board approves new migrant shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Leaders in Tucson have approved a plan to house immigrant families released by the U.S. government in an unused section of a juvenile detention center.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted along party lines on Monday to approve the agreement with Catholic Community Services, which will lease the space for $100 a year. The county is expected to spend about $530,000 to make building modifications and to provide food and medical services, and it has asked for reimbursement from the federal government.

The vote came after heated discussion.

Migrants are currently using the Benedictine Monastery church in Tucson but will have to move out this month.

Catholic Community Services temporarily houses immigrant families who have crossed the border and are released by immigration authorities pending immigration court dates.