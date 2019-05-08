Pima County officials accept federal border security grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in southern Arizona have accepted a $1.8 million grant supporting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agents on security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pima County supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to accept the Operation Stonegarden funding after rejecting it last year.

The supervisors added conditions to the federal dollars, stipulating that $200,000 must be directed to Tucson-area groups to support housing, transportation and care of migrant families.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier agreed to the terms, saying he had lobbied the federal government to allow the funds to be used for humanitarian aid.

The grant covers overtime, mileage and equipment costs for the county sheriff's department.

The county has received about $16 million in Stonegarden funding over the past 12 years.