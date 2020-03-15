Pinal County Fair canceled due to coronavirus precautions

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Fair scheduled for next week has been canceled due to precautions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers posted a message on the fair's website Saturday saying the fair was canceled.

It was scheduled to run from next Wednesday through Sunday.

Organizers say carnival presale tickets will be refunded.

They say refunds will only be issued through March 25 at the fair office and tickets must be returned.