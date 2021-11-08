Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim's parents GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 1:42 p.m.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents.
Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee athlete who competed at the 2012 Olympics, has been eligible for parole since July after he was convicted of murder for shooting model Reva Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his home on Valentine's Day 2013.