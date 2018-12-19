Pittsburgh releases 10-year ethnic intimidation crime study

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The number of ethnic intimidation incidents logged by police in Pittsburgh has remained mostly steady over the last 10 years.

That's one of the results of a study released Tuesday.

The analysis covers the period from the beginning of 2008 through October 28th of this year.

The city averaged about 19 incidents per year, of which about eight were violent incidents.

About three-quarters of the incidents were motivated by race, compared to about 9 percent by ethnicity, 8 percent by religion and 6 percent by sexual orientation.

The analysis found most of the incidents involving race targeted blacks.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich stressed the importance of reporting intimidation incidents.

He said arrest rates for violent intimidation incidents average roughly 60 percent.