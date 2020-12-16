Plan for fighting PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin is released

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prevention of future pollution from forever chemicals known as PFAS, while also developing ways to reduce the use of the chemicals, are among the recommendations included in a Wisconsin action plan released Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration after a year of study.
Nearly 20 state agencies, along with the University of Wisconsin, worked on the report to tackle the growing pollution and public concern around PFAS, which is shorthand for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems.