Plane carrying 2 crashes in New Hampshire river
HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire.
The Federal Aviation Administration told WMUR-TV that a Searey aircraft crashed at 1:20 p.m. in the river near Haverhill. New Hampshire Fish and Game says the two people on board were removed from the plane. There is no word yet on injuries.
