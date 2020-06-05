Plane crashes in rural Georgia, killing at least 2

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A small plane crashed Friday in rural Georgia, killing at least two people.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local news outlets no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, and at least two bodies were found.

Sills said the identities of victims are being withheld while families are notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to Indiana.

Tracy Carter, a Milledgeville resident, told The Union-Recorder he saw a plane circling the area and catch fire. Parts of the plane flew off and landed in the nearby field and he said he heard a loud boom.

Emergency crews responded, putting out flames in a wooded area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.