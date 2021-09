FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut.

Police confirmed the accident in Farmington, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were any injuries.

Authorities were evacuating the area of Hyde Road where the accident occurred and were asking people to stay away.

Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford.