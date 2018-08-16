Plane from China skids off Manila runway amid downpour

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a Boeing passenger plane from China skidded off a runway while landing amid a downpour at Manila's airport and its passengers and crew were evacuated on emergency slides.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, says the B737 aircraft veered off the runway around midnight into a grassy area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.