Playhouse Gym opens in Fairfield

From left, Mark Barnhart (Director of Community and Economic Development), Alexus Richards (Assistant Manager), Amy Craw (Gymnastics Coach), Ardys Persson (Owner), First Selectman Michael Tetreau, Beverly Balaz (President Fairfield Chamber of Commerce). less From left, Mark Barnhart (Director of Community and Economic Development), Alexus Richards (Assistant Manager), Amy Craw (Gymnastics Coach), Ardys Persson (Owner), First Selectman Michael Tetreau, Beverly Balaz ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Playhouse Gym opens in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, Playhouse Gym, 111 Black Rock Turnpike, held its official Ribbon Cutting on June 14, officiated by First Selectman Michael Tetreau.

Open for business, Playhouse Gym is a children’s gymnastics and birthday party facility. Owner Ardys Persson said, “At the Playhouse Gym, your children will love jumping on our in-ground trampolines, flying down our 45-foot zip-line, and bouncing around our inflatable zone! Our after-school programs in gymnastics, tumbling, cheerleading, and ninja warrior skills help build not only your child's physical ability, but also their self-confidence, as well as social and cognitive skills.

“We are currently offering Summer Day Camp for Ages 3-12 which runs from 9-12 every weekday with an optional extra hour from 12-1 that includes pizza for lunch! You can drop in for a day, a week, or the whole summer of fun!”

For more information, please contact owner: Ardys Persson, 203-653-8162.