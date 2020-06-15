Playing games in Fairfield

Austin Russell of Fairfield suits up to play at Ludlowe High School field on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Games people play are many and varied, and Sunday’s sunny weather inspired some of the best of them.

A group of graduates from Roger Ludlowe High School returned to the field there for a little lacrosse pick-up game, sharing memories, laughter and some serious competition.

Over at Andrew Warde High School, different town folks paid a visit to the tennis courts, playing some competitive sets with friends and family.

With summer time underway, and the days as long as they get — especially following the recent confinement of this particular spring — residents clearly want to stretch their muscles and see what kind of fun they can have in the sun.