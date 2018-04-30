Pocan says it would be difficult for Barca to enter race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says he told his former colleague and longtime friend Peter Barca that would be difficult for him to enter the Democratic primary for Congress this close to the primary.

Barca is considering running in southeast Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District currently represented by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Two other Democrats, Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers, are already running.

But Barca represented the district in the 1990s and started thinking about running again after Ryan announced he would not seek re-election.

Pocan said Monday he tried to explain to Barca how hard it would be to get in the race with the Aug. 14 primary just three and a half months away.

Pocan has endorsed Bryce in the race. Barca said last week he was at least several days away from deciding on whether to run.