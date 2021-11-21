Poland: Belarus eyes using Afghan migrants as border pawns LIUDAS DAPKUS, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 10:09 a.m.
1 of14 A local Muslim community buried a Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed Al-Raimi, in Bohoniki, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The person is one of about a dozen people from the Middle East and elsewhere who have died in a area of forests and bogs along the Poland-Belarus border amid a standoff involving migrants between the two countries. The burial took place in Muslim cemetery in Bohoniki, where a population of Muslim Tatars has lived for centuries. It was the second funeral which community members have performed for a migrant in the past week. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Migrants line up for food near a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The EU says the new surge of migrants on its eastern borders has been orchestrated by the leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on Belarus after a government crackdown on peaceful democracy protesters. It calls the move "a hybrid attack'' on the bloc. Belarus denies the charge. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Poland’s leader on Sunday warned against more possible migrant pressures on the European Union’s border with Belarus, this time coming from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Vilnius following talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte about ways of solving the “very difficult situation” at the borders of EU members with Belarus. He was on a one-day tour of meetings with the prime ministers of EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which have also been hit by the migrant pressures.