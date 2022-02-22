Poland says heavy sanctions should be inflicted on Russia Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 1:31 p.m.
1 of6 Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during a news conference with Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Polish government on Tuesday approved a homeland defense bill which increases military spending. The government had previously announced plans for the legislation but approved it as tensions between Russia and the West are soaring. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders welcomed Germany's suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline Tuesday but sought more punitive measures against Russia for its actions against Ukraine.
The Polish government also approved a homeland defense bill which increases military spending. The government had previously announced plans for the legislation but approved the bill as Russian President Vladimir Putin pursued authorization to use military force outside his country, which could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.