Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roman Polanski asked a judge Friday to restore his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he was expelled for misconduct last year.

Lawyers for the 85-year-old director filed documents Friday requesting that a court compel the academy to make him a member in good standing again.

Nearly a year ago, the organization made the rare move of expelling Polanski and Bill Cosby. The academy then rejected Polanski's appeal of the decision. Friday's filing says that by not allowing Polanski and his lawyer to argue his case in person, the academy violated its own rules.

The academy didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Polanski has been a fugitive for more than 40 years. He fled the U.S. after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.