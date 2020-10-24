https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-1-killed-1-wounded-in-parking-lot-15672244.php
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in parking lot shooting
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — One person was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the parking lot of a Delaware shopping center, police said.
The wounded victim was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Officer First Class Grigori Lopez-Garcia, a spokesman for the New Castle County Division of Police.
No suspects in the shooting were immediately arrested, Lopez-Garcia said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot at the Shoppes of Village Square shopping center around 12:47 a.m.
