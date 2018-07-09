Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a man was killed and two others critically injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 95.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday in Stamford. Police say the vehicle veered off onto the right shoulder, hit a sign, struck a bridge abutment and then rolled onto its roof.

Two men were taken to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven't released the identity of the victim who was killed.

State police have closed two lanes between Exits 6 and 7.