Police: 2 die in West Virginia; carbon monoxide suspected
Updated 5:24 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have identified two people who died in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home near Martinsburg.
Media outlets report the bodies of a man and his adult daughter were found Saturday at their home in Baker Heights.
State Trooper D.W. Satterfield in Martinsburg identified them as 77-year-old Syrrant Lynch and 47-year-old Huverlyn Lynch.
Baker Heights Fire Capt. Adam Mauck says the deaths are tentatively being treated as an accident. Satterfield says the source of the carbon monoxide hasn't been released.
