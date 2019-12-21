Police: 2 in car fleeing police die in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people died and another was seriously injured early Saturday in a head-on crash in Kansas City involving a stolen car that had been fleeing police, investigators reported.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 when a car going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate hit a sport utility vehicle head-on.

A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car died at the scene, police said. The 25-year-old male driver of the car was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The names of those involved in the crash had not been released by midday Saturday.

Police said the car, which had been reported stolen, had earlier fled from police who tried to pull it over, but that officers had called off the chase prior to the crash.